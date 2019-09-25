As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Trimmed by $369,684 Its Stake; Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $54.60 Million

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.12M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 165.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.67M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 211,216 shares to 368,153 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.48 million for 25.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock.