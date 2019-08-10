As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Stake by $846,612; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Trimmed Holding

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 1.17M shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174,458 activity.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,588 shares to 3,390 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.13% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cookson Peirce reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 6,635 shares. 241 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust Trust holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324,987 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% or 146 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 47,607 shares. American Century holds 452,679 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 59,275 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 516,071 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bell Comml Bank invested in 0.83% or 30,382 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,220 shares to 128,222 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,423 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

