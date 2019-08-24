As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Cut Position; Calamos Advisors Has Cut Holding in Metlife (MET) by $980,658

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 97,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 363,899 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 461,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 337,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 360,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67M shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 29,344 shares to 165,385 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Edge Properties by 2.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29,099 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $160.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks (Prn) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).