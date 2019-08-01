As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Declined, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 838,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.35M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.23 million shares traded or 41.01% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89 million for 21.87 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Software to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $872.39M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.31M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $143.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).