As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Boosted by $846,612 Its Holding; De Burlo Group Stake In Ciena (CIEN) Was Increased

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 955,975 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 484,799 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,491 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $303.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,211 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $75,820.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,939 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,608 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 13,533 shares. 5,746 are held by Scotia. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,321 shares. 4,833 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Boston Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,635 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 36,079 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.92 million shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 23,546 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 375,781 shares in its portfolio.

