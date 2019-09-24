As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Its Position by $369,684; Q Global Advisors Lowered M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.89 Million; Stock Rose

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 1.10 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 56,235 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Management reported 160,793 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 51,200 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Invesco Ltd stated it has 341,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 218,445 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 243,289 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 8,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Victory Cap has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. 88,924 are owned by D E Shaw And. 22,198 are held by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 81,105 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 39,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 50,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.71 million for 9.13 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDU) by 4,458 shares to 9,712 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

