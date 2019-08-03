As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Holding by $3.10 Million; Harris Del (HRS) Shares Were Volatile While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $397,500

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 252.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 24/04/2018 – Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea ahead of North Korea summit: NBC News, citing; 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: PR 18-09 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 30/03/2018 – MACRON CONFIDENCE RATING STABLE AT 49% IN HARRIS POLL; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Feinstein Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23 million shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 0.05% or 337,676 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 530 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 3,111 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 2,707 are owned by Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,469 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 4,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 30,000 were reported by Canal Com. Hl Financial Services Ltd Llc owns 1,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ima Wealth Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 207 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 5,157 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 1,300 shares.