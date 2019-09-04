As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Markston International Decreased Position by $403,668; Summit Creek Advisors Raised Monro (MNRO) Stake by $2.71 Million

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 11,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 159,972 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 171,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.40 million shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Monro Inc. (MNRO) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 31,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 204,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, up from 173,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 219,576 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $708.99 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares to 74,025 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker stated it has 4,751 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 11,796 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 47,594 are owned by Forte Ltd Company Adv. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4.69 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,593 shares. 48,758 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Atlanta Capital Co L L C reported 0.18% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 22,476 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 20,125 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1,564 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 5,775 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 8,131 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,730 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).