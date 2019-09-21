As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Vertex One Asset Management Cut Position by $2.17 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $304,001 as Market Valuation Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 60,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 220,485 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, down from 280,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97 million shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 67,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.82 million shares. Haverford Trust Communication holds 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 230,662 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.82% or 61,327 shares. Mckinley Limited Com Delaware holds 1.93% or 275,395 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 2.72M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.4% or 4,919 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cv Starr And Company accumulated 80,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited owns 7,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,936 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 5.03M shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Limited reported 18,642 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Company Comml Bank accumulated 1.29M shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,380 shares to 61,591 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Highly Defensive Stocks to Buy Before October – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 17,078 shares to 126,644 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.