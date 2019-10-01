As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Decreased Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position by $5.91 Million; Shares Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 29,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.57M, down from 120,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 713,876 shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 14,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 385,626 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 370,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.59M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares to 213,497 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,572 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 161,389 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 16,447 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 70 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,888 shares. D E Shaw & holds 154,455 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 23,495 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 75,162 shares. Amer Intll Group reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Honeywell Interest invested in 2.7% or 34,263 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.23 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 143,190 shares. 13,384 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 80,376 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Barclays Pcl owns 337,444 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 32,950 shares to 61,659 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,454 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.20M for 22.77 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

