As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Lowered Position; Progress Software Com (PRGS) Stock Value Declined While Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted by $1.27 Million Its Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (PRGS) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 29,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 64,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 35,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.90M shares traded or 513.25% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 12,499 shares to 61,499 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QWLD).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge denied key Line 3 permit by Minnesota regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Hate Taxes? Here’s How to Unlock Your TFSA to its Full Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Pension: Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for Passive Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93 million for 25.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr reported 342 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 31,543 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 853,183 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De reported 89,033 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 568,136 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 62,380 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio accumulated 24,900 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.13% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 124,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited invested in 0.01% or 16,348 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.75 million shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 7,075 shares. 320,973 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40,279 shares to 132,745 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,657 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1% – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progress Software -8.7% on downside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Progress Software Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.