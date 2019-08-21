As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised by $3.10 Million Its Holding; Aldebaran Financial Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $1.14 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.19M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares to 768,407 shares, valued at $66.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares to 4,158 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 121,035 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Ltd Company (Wy) holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 400 shares. City accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Iberiabank reported 5,068 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 965,695 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 399,788 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 212,226 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 22,379 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,380 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sector Pension Board reported 156,488 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Communication Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James Tru Na reported 3,837 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).