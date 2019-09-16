As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Omers Administration Has Lowered Its Position; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Its Agco (AGCO) Holding by $3.08 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 40,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 150,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, down from 190,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 215,527 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 141,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5.59 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.12 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.91 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52,000 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,800 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.40M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.