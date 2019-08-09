As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $2.70 Million; Baupost Group Has Trimmed Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $3.49 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 3.24 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 979,321 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 485,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 50,939 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta accumulated 0.08% or 10,267 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 38,722 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,354 shares. Voya Investment Lc has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.82M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Whittier accumulated 21 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.36% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 6,900 shares. First Tru Lp reported 82,776 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated reported 31,571 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 15,122 shares. Fmr Llc holds 201 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares to 29.29M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).