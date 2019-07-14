As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Position; As Hexcel New (HXL) Valuation Declined, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $3.15 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 398,662 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Hexcel (HXL) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on November 21, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Hexcel Corporation: This Overlooked Tech Stock Is Shooting for the Moon – Profit Confidential” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Pdts Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 58,508 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,460 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 20 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust Mi invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated has 25,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities holds 1,535 shares. Conestoga Lc accumulated 4,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 7,341 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 1,800 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 320,563 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.68% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 190,397 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.54 million for 22.85 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $787.25 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $535.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).