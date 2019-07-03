As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake; Greenlight Capital Has Increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $14.58 Million as Stock Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 30,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 387,908 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $782.38 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 TSX Index Stocks With 4-6% Dividend Yields and 30% Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Will Help You Get Rich With Just an Average TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Energy Transfer, Enterprise headed to Texas Supreme Court – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Alert: 2 Safe and Cheap Dividend Payers Yielding Up to 6.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 12,985 shares to 19,262 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).