As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Toron Capital Markets Raised Its Holding; As W & T Offshore (WTI) Share Value Declined, Bank Of Montreal Has Decreased Stake

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal analyzed 202,265 shares as the company's stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 311,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 513,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $612.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 3.63M shares traded or 48.31% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 75,992 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.06 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stellar Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 152,135 shares to 68,177 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 173,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45M for 6.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,273 shares. 857,952 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. Advisory Lc invested in 500 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 33,621 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 77,163 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 10,923 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 7.92 million shares. Citigroup has 494,903 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 528,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co reported 797,325 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 741,092 shares. Meritage Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,980 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 89,066 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 61.93 million shares to 62.96 million shares, valued at $3.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 40,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Ghauri Shahid had bought 1,850 shares worth $8,307 on Thursday, August 8. The insider KATZ STUART B bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000. 100,300 shares valued at $467,398 were bought by KROHN TRACY W on Thursday, July 11.