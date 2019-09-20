As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Synovus Financial Has Boosted Stake by $569,088; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $10.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 276,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 260,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 1.91M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 64.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 150,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 83,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 233,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 3.80M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,074 shares to 21,272 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,529 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 19 shares. 7,500 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.56% or 51,043 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 259,939 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 25,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.21M shares. Healthcare Value Cap Llc holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 70,000 shares. Moreover, Dt Inv Prns Lc has 0.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tcw Group holds 1.30 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 12.11M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 360 shares.

