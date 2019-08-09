As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped by $846,612 Its Holding; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Continues to Hold Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 258,424 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 240,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 3.24M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,780 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 644,722 shares. 729,897 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 533,980 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 348,988 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0% or 400 shares. American International Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.04% or 807,051 shares. Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 22,232 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 1,006 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 150,869 shares.