As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Holder Grisanti Capital Management Raised Holding; Fernwood Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 2.12 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Milestone Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Parus Finance (Uk) Limited has invested 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Germain D J invested in 0.09% or 453 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 1,898 shares. Family Firm Inc stated it has 181 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,887 shares. Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,060 were reported by National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Stelac Advisory Services Limited reported 375 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alley Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 4,541 shares. Incline Management Limited Liability Company has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Cap Mngmt Llc holds 7.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 107,591 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management has 818 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 227 shares.