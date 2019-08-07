As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $414,900

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.06M shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 3.82M shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 285,544 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $139.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Maryland-based Proshare Llc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,868 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company accumulated 20,902 shares. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 167,945 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 556,086 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,148 shares. Moreover, Basswood Limited Liability has 0.6% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 681,034 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorporation And accumulated 386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 2,098 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Stieven Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares to 54,470 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.