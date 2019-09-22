As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined, Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Lowered by $369,684 Its Stake; Source Capital (SOR) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Raised Its Stake by $783,252 as Stock Were Volatile

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 10,323 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Pension: Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for Passive Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Really Invest Before a Recession? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 211,216 shares to 368,153 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 12,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Source Capital, Inc. Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Special and Regular Quarterly Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” on February 08, 2016. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Source Capital, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS) by 185,830 shares to 536,416 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX) by 57,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).