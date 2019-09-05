As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $2.62 Million; As Itron (ITRI) Stock Value Rose, Water Asset Management Increased by $557,566 Its Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.40 million shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.31. About 44,734 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

