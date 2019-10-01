As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined, Advisory Research Increased Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Upped Position

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 195,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.71M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17 million shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 15,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Incorpora by 5,919 shares to 24,063 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (NYSE:THG) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,619 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Revealed: Collect 6.7% Dividends the Safe Way – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 26,274 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 11.65M shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Company has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,790 shares. Texas-based Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.42% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 7,431 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 85,094 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 164,841 shares. Snyder LP owns 17,690 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 23,593 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 549 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. The Maryland-based Corbyn Management Incorporated Md has invested 2.82% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Novare Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 62,781 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,528 shares to 73,388 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,706 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.