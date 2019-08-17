As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut by $5.04 Million Its Position; Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Share Value Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 69,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 316,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 385,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 239,820 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,879 shares to 197,002 shares, valued at $55.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 45,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,764 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This a Better Midstream Stock Than Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Terreno Realty: Outlook Should Remain Favorable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sogou Inc. (SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $4.0 Million – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 3,372 shares to 145,137 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity.