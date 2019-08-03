As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Raised Stake; Qs Investors Position in Vmware (VMW) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 14,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 1,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 16,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 843,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Glenmede Na stated it has 0.2% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 84,742 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 794 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 54,679 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware owns 870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 114,418 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 835,444 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Limited Partnership reported 984,658 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors, Louisiana-based fund reported 1,780 shares. The California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company stated it has 49,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 18,800 shares to 81,350 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 57,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,815 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 38,800 shares to 251,550 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 53,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).