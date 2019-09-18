As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Intact Investment Management Raised Holding; Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Stock Value Declined While Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position by $336,904

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 51,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 33,816 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 698,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.22M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.99 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.05 million shares to 5.48 million shares, valued at $86.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,244 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 28,190 shares to 58,158 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,866 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,412 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 4,363 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 15,887 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 59,804 shares. Carroll Finance Associates stated it has 38 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 37,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,212 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 14,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 2,403 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 4,783 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 25,574 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance holds 0.01% or 252,451 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.02% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. O’Neill Lisa M had bought 500 shares worth $22,400 on Friday, August 2.