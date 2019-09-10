As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $219.42 Million; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $1.15 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.38M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.72M, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.20M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 29,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 109,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 80,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 5.98 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,797 shares to 6,170 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,017 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The North Carolina-based Horizon Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Janney stated it has 202,423 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,428 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 135,690 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 14,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 182,905 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,892 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 3,357 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Colonial Trust Advisors invested in 45,984 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.92 million shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 311,336 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $86.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 439,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.