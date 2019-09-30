As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased by $6.91 Million Its Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Nordstrom Com (JWN) Stake by $358,608

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 191,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.52 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17M shares traded or 78.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company's stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.22M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family's Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 15/05/2018 – MOODY'S CHANGES J. CREW'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 62,437 shares to 9.69M shares, valued at $176.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,186 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 2,650 shares to 30,616 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (NYSE:DEO) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).