As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Stake; Albion Financial Group Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lifted by $886,400 as Stock Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 11,080 shares as the company's stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 46,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 35,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd analyzed 27,324 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 112,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 139,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 4.79M shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.