As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Holding; Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, down from 490,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 3.49M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $869.51M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares to 91,834 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,378 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

