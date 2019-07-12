As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Holding; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Cut Holding by $659,016

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 250,773 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,376 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,300 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. 2,001 are owned by Miles Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 613 shares. Synovus reported 0% stake. Qvt Fincl Lp has invested 3.44% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 88,307 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. 680 were reported by C M Bidwell Assoc Limited. Renaissance Techs holds 0.05% or 509,105 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,127 shares. 81,735 are owned by Victory Cap. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 7,777 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pnc Serv Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 18,115 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66 million shares to 25.90M shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 19.93 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.