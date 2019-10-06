As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Verity & Verity Has Lifted Position by $3.75 Million; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ckr (TD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hexavest Trimmed by $1.98 Million Its Position

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ckr (TD) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 34,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 427,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.04M, down from 461,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ckr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 276.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 104,154 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,869 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 37,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.40 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ragr (EZA) by 20,891 shares to 54,726 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compania Cerveceriasinc (NYSE:CCU) by 11,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (NYSE:PXD).

2019-10-06

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.75 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.