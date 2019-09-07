As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder St James Investment Company Upped Position; As Quidel Com (QDEL) Market Valuation Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Quidel Corp Com (QDEL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 498,800 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, down from 505,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Quidel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 163,405 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares to 644,150 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 84,655 shares to 291,498 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 62,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 304 shares. Victory Inc invested in 0% or 911 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 6,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 66,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.05% or 7,032 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 38,991 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 5,157 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 65,769 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 72,852 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).