As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Its Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 113,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.16 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 7,850 shares to 9,531 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.66 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Century – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 119,375 shares to 81,039 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

