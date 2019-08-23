As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Holder Energy Income Partners Has Lowered by $20.29 Million Its Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder United Services Automobile Association Decreased Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.39 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 18,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 24,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 468,005 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 449,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 595,149 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 9,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.1% or 218,277 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Glaxis Management Lc reported 10.02% stake. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.67% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,988 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 123,673 shares. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 18,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP stated it has 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Raymond James holds 351,776 shares.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,597 shares to 180,317 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $140.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge’s Texas Eastern gas pipeline remains shut after explosion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.