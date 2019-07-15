As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Rose, Guardian Capital LP Raised Stake; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Valuation Declined, Kames Capital Plc Has Boosted by $3.71 Million Its Position

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 117,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.99 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 37,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,394 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 332,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.28 million shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 86,244 shares to 241,346 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 781 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

