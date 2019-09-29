As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Lowered Its Holding by $369,684; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Cut Stake by $25.91 Million

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 488,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 456,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52M, down from 945,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.05M shares traded or 259.98% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.69M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 12,386 shares to 569,068 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 28,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.