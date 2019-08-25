As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Its Stake; Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $374,073

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65 million, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56M shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $242.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 770,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Stocks for a Dividend Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Hat Tip – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.