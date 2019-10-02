As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered by $3.63 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Decreased Its Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 312,529 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $17.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1717.82. About 552,319 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.65 million for 24.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,130 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “False Optimism In Oil Wonâ€™t Last – Yahoo Finance UK” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: A Strong Prospect For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: Higher Prices On The Way – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.36 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx CEO Thinks About Amazon Threat Every Day – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DHL Group Doubles Down On Digitalization Wth A â‚¬2 Billion Investment – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,339 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.44% or 198 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 1.68% or 10,374 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 3,432 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 54,683 shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.81% or 1,083 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.27% or 199 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,274 shares. Signature And Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,195 shares. Ctc Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust has 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,832 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability reported 846 shares stake. Sumitomo Life holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,946 shares. Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).