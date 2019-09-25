As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, First Heartland Consultants Decreased Position by $369,684; Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose While Concourse Capital Management Increased Its Position

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 346.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 32,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 42,090 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, up from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 183,681 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.92 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 12,499 shares to 61,499 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 18,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Fantastic Dividend Stocks I Plan To Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.68M for 25.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Completes Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Brink’s Companyâ€™s (NYSE:BCO) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s updates on currency devaluation impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.