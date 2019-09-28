As Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Advisory Research Raised Its Holding by $7.04 Million; As Tho (THO) Share Value Declined, Horan Capital Management Boosted Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.39M shares traded or 64.92% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 195,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.71M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.69 million shares traded or 26.15% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (NYSE:THG) by 4,635 shares to 237,619 shares, valued at $30.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cannae Holdings Incorporated by 274,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares to 147,677 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Fb (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.01% or 55,039 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sprott Incorporated invested in 150,000 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,708 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 127,939 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 9,677 shares. Ancient Art Ltd Partnership accumulated 331,962 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.21% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Paloma Prtnrs Comm reported 13,714 shares stake. Acg Wealth holds 0.14% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 17,990 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 99,200 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited owns 0.17% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,223 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 277,127 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 10,674 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.