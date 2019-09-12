As Enbridge Com (ENB) Valuation Declined, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.78 Million; Advisors Asset Management Holding in Open Text (OTEX) Upped by $507,621 as Shares Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 105,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 676,808 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.42M, down from 781,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 12,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,542 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 46,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 464,024 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 107,572 shares to 649,896 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 3,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,158 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.46M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.