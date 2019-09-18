As Enbridge Com (ENB) Valuation Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.78 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose While Drexel Morgan & Company Upped Holding by $434,153

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 2.78 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 105,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 676,808 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.42M, down from 781,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.99 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Study: Consumers Say Auto Brand Doesn’t Matter, Cost and Convenience Do – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Coverage: Cloudflare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 350,474 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated owns 5,650 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 13,578 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 77,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners Lc owns 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,586 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 6,271 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Boltwood Capital holds 3,155 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies LP has 1.7% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 124,779 shares. South State Corp holds 6,295 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Verition Fund reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beddow Inc owns 57,668 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,010 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.35% or 43,677 shares in its portfolio. 2,317 were accumulated by Tru Co Of Virginia Va. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.