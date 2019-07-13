As Enbridge Com (ENB) Stock Value Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Increased by $1.20 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trimmed Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 1507.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,403 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 2,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,061 are held by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Associated Banc invested in 3.97% or 583,924 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset holds 0.92% or 1.46M shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 1.97M shares. Parsons Capital Ri reported 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Assocs Mngmt reported 1.05% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd accumulated 2.03% or 1.19 million shares. Cohen & Steers has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 181,246 are owned by Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership. Jarislowsky Fraser has 2.26M shares. First Savings Bank holds 2.53% or 139,521 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 2.43% or 30,642 shares.

