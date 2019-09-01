As Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Share Price Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Lifted Holding by $313,704; Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

