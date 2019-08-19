As Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Market Valuation Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Increased by $313,704 Its Stake; As Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Stock Price Declined, Holder M&R Capital Management Upped Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 3.13M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.44 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,559 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

