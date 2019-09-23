As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Holding by $363,812

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 3.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 13,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 32,345 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 18,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 74,074 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Trust has 134,307 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Miller Ltd Partnership holds 9,814 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 469,943 shares. Mathes owns 6,075 shares. Hanlon Invest Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,288 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Com has 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Accredited Investors Inc reported 9,464 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,107 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,870 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 77,432 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp reported 24,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 1.02 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw Com has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,421 shares to 86,990 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 41,675 shares to 12,217 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 33,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,074 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).