As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Price Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; As S & T Bancorp (STBA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Decreased by $2.61 Million Its Holding

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 21,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 52,939 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 31,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 252,948 shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 70,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.42M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 89,065 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE SIGNIFICANTLY — ON A Y-ON-Y BASIS FROM 5 CENTS TO 12 CENTS; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – REVENUES UP 11% TO EUR 203.6 MILLION (PY: EUR 182.8 MILLION); 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 25C FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – SEES REVENUES AT AROUND 1 BILLION EURO IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 41,785 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 2,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric holds 0% or 29,543 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 2,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 211,278 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 13,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Co reported 20,639 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 400 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 550,300 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 405,269 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 124 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 800 shares.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Provide Updates on its Research and Development Programs and Business Outlook for 2019 during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Marinus Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 48,346 shares to 658,086 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold STBA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.26 million shares or 3.29% more from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 89,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,970 were reported by Everence Capital Mgmt Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 121,908 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 28,039 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Alps Advsr owns 9,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 931,863 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 75,712 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.87M shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Principal Gru accumulated 0.01% or 285,224 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,558 activity. HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR also bought $17,350 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) on Friday, June 7. On Monday, June 10 BRICE TODD D bought $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 2,036 shares.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “S&T adds to board – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “S&T Bancorp approves new $50M share repurchase plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New title for S&T Bank’s top New York executive – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 215,471 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 20,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).