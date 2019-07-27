As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Market Value Declined, Armistice Capital Decreased Stake by $12.16 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 156,884 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,094 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 476,042 shares or 12.29% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 32,032 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 3,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 34,594 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 0.01% or 3,920 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,652 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 233,100 shares. reported 12,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 77,629 shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,953 for 486.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562 worth of stock or 3,270 shares. $696,102 worth of stock was sold by CARTER BRUCE L A on Monday, February 11.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 30,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Call.